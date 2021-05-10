Joystick/buttons signal lost for 2 seconds
-
Hello,
I need your help to troubleshoot a quite annoying issue on my bartop.
My config:
- Raspberry PI4
- Kit joystick(Zippy)/buttons with USB encoder card Xinmotek
- Recalbox version: 7.2.1
The problem:
Quite often, it seems the signal is lost between my controls (joystick and buttons) for 2 seconds, and it come back working automatically.
It seems the last switch pressed is still active for the game, for instance on metal slug, the character is still walking even if I stop pushing the joystick on the right.
It happens for the 2 players at the same time.
So I guess it's linked to the USB encoder card...
My tests:
- Same issue on differents PI USB ports.
- Same issue with another USB cable.
If you have any idea or tests to perform !
Thank you for you help !
-
@zekelu said in Joystick/buttons signal lost for 2 seconds:
Quite often, it seems the signal is lost between my controls (joystick and buttons) and the PI for 2 seconds, and it come back working automatically.
-
I have just performed a new test :
- Install an emulator (FBA) on my PC and plug the Xinmotek.
=> It's working without any problem
So I guess the issue is on the Raspberry side...
Hard or soft?
Recalbox config to update?
Thank you
- Install an emulator (FBA) on my PC and plug the Xinmotek.
-
@zekelu Try a factory reset, and then remap the controls.
With the factory reset you will lose all personalized settings, but keep your personal files (ROMS / BIOS / SAVES).
-
@zing Thank you for your answer.
I just reset to factory settings as you suggest, but unfortunately it doesn't help. The issue is still the same.
-
@zekelu Well, I haven't seen any similar reports, and I don't have this joystick, so I don't know how to help.
If you want, you can post a comment on the topic dedicated to version 7.2.1, so that maybe some user will help you:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24205/recalbox-v7-2-1-commentaires-issues
OR, if you prefer, you can open an issue:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues
-
@zing OK thank you, I will open an issue as it's not linked to the v7.2.1.
-
polandluigi last edited by
@Zing I have the same problem with v 7.2.2. I use 2 pads copies ps3 pad and 8bitdo sn30pro wired. (rpi 4)
-
Try a factory reset, and then remap the controls.
With the factory reset you will lose all personalized settings, but keep your personal files (ROMS / BIOS / SAVES).