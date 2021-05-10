Hello,

I need your help to troubleshoot a quite annoying issue on my bartop.

My config:

Raspberry PI4

Kit joystick(Zippy)/buttons with USB encoder card Xinmotek

Recalbox version: 7.2.1

The problem:

Quite often, it seems the signal is lost between my controls (joystick and buttons) for 2 seconds, and it come back working automatically.

It seems the last switch pressed is still active for the game, for instance on metal slug, the character is still walking even if I stop pushing the joystick on the right.

It happens for the 2 players at the same time.

So I guess it's linked to the USB encoder card...

My tests:

Same issue on differents PI USB ports.

Same issue with another USB cable.

If you have any idea or tests to perform !

Thank you for you help !