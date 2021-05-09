After pressing L2/R2 it keeps lowering volume until mute, like the buttons was being hold. If I press and hold again or right stick to some direction, the sound goes up, but if I release it.....sound goes all the way down again.

When entering kodi, everything works normaly, this happens if I accidentaly press L2/R2 when putting controller on couch or table.

I have 2 original PS3 controller, both doing the same thing, every button works fine in games (tested on many emulators, specialy on ps1`cause of L2,R2 and analog sticks)

Thank you for any help

This is freaking me out when happening in the middle of a movie =/