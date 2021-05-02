Cannot change controller configuration
I have set a wrong configuration for my xbox360 controller (with wireless adapter) by mistake. Now I don't have any possibility to change it again, because my A-Button is set to another button. And I need the A-Button to start the configuration process.
In which config file can I remove the current configuration? I tried to search , but it was not successful.
Scavy
@Voo2 you can also use an other pad or a keyboard to access the pad menu.
Voo2
yes, I have another controller. I'm in the controller menu. But what should I do there? When selecting "configure controller" I have to press and hold A on the controller I want to configure. And this isn't possible for me.
Therefore I ask for the config file to delete or edit the existing config.
Scavy
@Voo2 go in the pad menu with the second pad, then choose configure a pad. And press any button pon the pad you want to configure to access the configuration.
Voo2
thanks for your answer. But I already tried that. Pressing any key has no effect. What I noticed is that now I can't configure my second XBox360 controller either. But they both work, because I can steer up and down in the menu.
What I'm trying to say. My controller has battery, is connected to the receiver and is detected by Recalbox. But the configuration process just doesn't work anymore.