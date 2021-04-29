Star Wars Rogue Squadron N64 goes black 7.1.1
philsweezey last edited by
I tried this game several times before but all of sudden it goes black whenever I launch. I deleted the game and reuploaded a different version. Went from .n64 to .z64. I turned off autoload and save ... deleted the save files and even tried hitting reset in Retroarch from the black screen but I still get nothing.
It is a relatively fresh install as I deleted everything and started from scratch when I upgraded to 7.2.
Any suggestions or advice?