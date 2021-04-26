How DO you actually get the light gun games working?

Hi all,

Updated my Pi3 to 7.2, and paired the Wiimote via the built in bluetooth on the Pi.

So, the actual buttons on the joypad have now been mapped, but, how do you get the "light gun" sensors to move?

Can you use an actual Wii connected to power up the Wii's sensor bar (due to it having a non standard connector)?

Or, can you buy a replacement sensor bar off Amazon that has a usb connector, but isnt the actual (and expensive in comparison) Dolphinbar?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/【Best-Deals】OriGlam-Wii-Sensor-Replacement/dp/B01NBC8BHI/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=Sensor+Bar+USB+for+Wii&qid=1619471970&sr=8-3

Or, as I used to use on my Wii when the sensor bar broke, simply use 2 small candles placed 25cm apart?

So, any help appreciated, as I have only tried the candle method, and it's not working, lol (tried Duck Hunt on NES, a few Mastersystem games, and Point Blank on the PSX)