How DO you actually get the light gun games working?
-
RustyMG last edited by RustyMG
Hi all,
Updated my Pi3 to 7.2, and paired the Wiimote via the built in bluetooth on the Pi.
So, the actual buttons on the joypad have now been mapped, but, how do you get the "light gun" sensors to move?
Can you use an actual Wii connected to power up the Wii's sensor bar (due to it having a non standard connector)?
Or, can you buy a replacement sensor bar off Amazon that has a usb connector, but isnt the actual (and expensive in comparison) Dolphinbar?
https://www.amazon.co.uk/【Best-Deals】OriGlam-Wii-Sensor-Replacement/dp/B01NBC8BHI/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=Sensor+Bar+USB+for+Wii&qid=1619471970&sr=8-3
Or, as I used to use on my Wii when the sensor bar broke, simply use 2 small candles placed 25cm apart?
So, any help appreciated, as I have only tried the candle method, and it's not working, lol (tried Duck Hunt on NES, a few Mastersystem games, and Point Blank on the PSX)
-
RustyMG last edited by
Hi all,
Too late to edit my original post.
What I guess I am asking, is there only one way to play the light gun games with a Wiimote - if you purchase the Mayflash W010 Dolphin Bar?
Thanks !
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@RustyMG See if this helps:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-basique/fonctionnalites/lightgun-de-recalbox