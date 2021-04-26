PICO-8 on RB7.2

  1. Home
  • kalgon

    Hello,

    How come the PICO-8 console seems to be available on RB7.2 although a paid license is required to download it?

    Are multi-cartridges games like poom and ufo supported?

    Thanks,
    Kalgon

  • lmerckx
    Revisor

    Most of the PICO8 games are free-to-play.

    You can download them at this address: https://www.lexaloffle.com/bbs/?cat=7#sub=2&mode=carts&orderby=featured

    by clicking on the "cart" logo (bottom left) of the game window.
    The cart format is a PNG image containing the code of the game. So, simply copy it in Recalbox as a standard ROM.

    Note that it seems that all games are not supported by the emulator.

  • kalgon

    @lmerckx Thank you for the answer but that was not the point of my first question: although PICO-8 cartridges are free, the PICO-8 runtime requires a paid license if you want to run it on linux/windows/rpi (the browser version is free). The PICO-8 machine is not open-source and if you need a binary/executable for a RPi, you can't build it yourself, you need to buy it first before you can download it. So my question is: how can the PICO-8 runtime be redistributed with Recalbox without paying for it? Is that legal? I was thinking that Recalbox could be made to work with PICO-8 as long as the PICO-8 machine was downloaded/installed by the user... but seeing that it's not required to provide the PICO-8 executable, I am questioning the legality of its inclusion in RB.

    Concerning games, I was specifically asking about the ones which do not fit on a single cartridge (and often use external lua scripts) like poom and ufo.

  • Pitch64

    PICO-8 core is an integration of a Github repository.

    https://github.com/Jakz/retro8

  • lmerckx
    Revisor

    Yes, it is not the official fantasy console but an open-source clone.
    It explains why some games are not perfectly supported, I suppose.

