PICO-8 on RB7.2
Hello,
How come the PICO-8 console seems to be available on RB7.2 although a paid license is required to download it?
Are multi-cartridges games like poom and ufo supported?
Thanks,
Kalgon
lmerckx
Most of the PICO8 games are free-to-play.
You can download them at this address: https://www.lexaloffle.com/bbs/?cat=7#sub=2&mode=carts&orderby=featured
by clicking on the "cart" logo (bottom left) of the game window.
The cart format is a PNG image containing the code of the game. So, simply copy it in Recalbox as a standard ROM.
Note that it seems that all games are not supported by the emulator.
@lmerckx Thank you for the answer but that was not the point of my first question: although PICO-8 cartridges are free, the PICO-8 runtime requires a paid license if you want to run it on linux/windows/rpi (the browser version is free). The PICO-8 machine is not open-source and if you need a binary/executable for a RPi, you can't build it yourself, you need to buy it first before you can download it. So my question is: how can the PICO-8 runtime be redistributed with Recalbox without paying for it? Is that legal? I was thinking that Recalbox could be made to work with PICO-8 as long as the PICO-8 machine was downloaded/installed by the user... but seeing that it's not required to provide the PICO-8 executable, I am questioning the legality of its inclusion in RB.
Concerning games, I was specifically asking about the ones which do not fit on a single cartridge (and often use external lua scripts) like poom and ufo.
PICO-8 core is an integration of a Github repository.
lmerckx
Yes, it is not the official fantasy console but an open-source clone.
It explains why some games are not perfectly supported, I suppose.