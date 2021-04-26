Scraping Problems since Recalbox 7.2
Hi everybody,
I'm a newby to the realbox, and I've run into an annoying problem. Since the latest upgrade to Recalbox 7.2 I've got problems with the scraper. The scraping doesn't start but reboot the complete recalbox. I already installed the recalbox twice to my sd-card, but the problem stays (it wasn't a problem with the latest version). Does anyone have the same problem? What could I do?
Thanks in advance
Mike
Zing Global moderator Translator
@mastermike Use the default theme for now, this should avoid problems.
I recommend using external software, such as Skraper or ARM: