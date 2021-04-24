Moonlight on Recalbox 7.2 issue

Hi,

Sorry for my English

I have an issue on Moonlight with recalbox 7.2,

We had a opened topic : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21446/moonlight-on-recalbox-7-behave-strange and we figured an workarround.

The issue is : When we launch Moonlight, Steam opened correctly on the computer but black screen on RPI4. When we shutdown ES with the Web frontend, steam appears on RPI4.

But it doesn't work anymore with Recalbox 7.2 ...

I tried to downgrade to GFE 3.19.0.107 but still not working

Can you please help me ?

Best Regards