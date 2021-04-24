  1. Home
  5. Odroid Go Advance Super - No Wireless - Recalbox 7.2

  • junkptb

    New install of 7.2 does not detect any USB WiFi module. WiFi adapter : TP-Link TL-WN725N. Odroid Go Advance Super.

    Have burnt Batocera to spare SD, booted in same Odroid an using same adapter - wireless works fine. Booted into Recalbox 7.2, nothing. Wired Ethernet works fine. Have also tried updating .conf file, and tried using different SSIDs and keys - no luck.

    WiFi region is UK/GB. Have tried setting to FR, no change.

    Any thoughts? Thanks.

  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @junkptb try wifi.region=JP
    do you have an other module to test it ?

  • junkptb

    Hi - yes, have tried JP, same issue. Have tried multiple WLAN adapters, same issue :(.
    Have been doing a bit of debugging and it looks to be a driver issue. dmesg shows:

    dmesg |tail -f
    [ 1396.842112] usb 1-1.3: SerialNumber: 00E04C0001
    [ 1396.843573] Chip Version Info: CHIP_8188E_Normal_Chip_TSMC_D_CUT_1T1R_RomVer(0)
    [ 1396.964602] r8188eu 1-1.3:1.0 wlan1: renamed from wlan0
    [ 1396.973478] udevd[1213]: renamed network interface wlan0 to wlan1
    [ 1397.117191] r8188eu 1-1.3:1.0: Direct firmware load for rtlwifi/rtl8188eufw.bin failed with error -2
    [ 1397.117225] r8188eu 1-1.3:1.0: Firmware rtlwifi/rtl8188eufw.bin not available
    [ 1397.124569] MAC Address = 0c:82:68:26:c8:e3
    [ 1397.150527] IPv6: ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP): wlan1: link is not ready
    [ 1397.284619] usb 1-1.3: USB disconnect, device number 6
    [ 1397.285386] R8188EU: indicate disassoc

    I can't create /rtlwifi to scp the missing .bin file due to the closed nature of the FS.

    Any thoughts? Thanks!

  • junkptb

    @Scavy Sorry - just realised I didn't tag you on my response!

  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Hi @junkptb

    Looks like wifi firmware are missing.
    I'll create an issue for adding them for next bugfix release.

    Thanks for your report!

    David

