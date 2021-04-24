PSX and N64 doenst work.
mushroom
Hello there. I'm having some problems with psx games after the update. The controller doesn't work at all and on N64 games, the L and R doenst work too. Anyone having this issue or know how to fix it ? Thanks in advance.
mushroom
Update.
I think its a problem with the standard/analog/dual shock feature since I can change they on menu but they don't change at all on games.
Any help ?
grendy
I have the same issue at least with psx. Controller (sn30 pro) works with every other system but with psx controller doesnt do anything. Its all dead...