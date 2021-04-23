7.2 can no longer pair 8bitdo SN30 pro+ controllers
I just updated to recalbox 7.2 and now I cannot pair my 8bitdo SN30 pro+ controllers. Before the update the controllers worked perfectly. I updated the firmware on controllers, cleared all pairings on controller/recalbox and tried to pair with all the different modes, no success. Any ideas? Anyone else have the same issue?
nebura45 last edited by
Im having same problem. Also snes games are no booting system crash and kodi dont plays any video ?local or streaming) just black screen. This seems more a beta than stable release.
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
Hi
I ve experienced the same.
To solve the issue: dowgrade the 8bitdo FW until v4.0
Should works
el mismo problema tengo, no le encuentro solucion
Also my x-arcade tank stick is no longer working as good as it was on 7.1.1, some MAME games are not booting system crash.
@olivierdroid92 said in 7.2 can no longer pair 8bitdo SN30 pro+ controllers:
Hi
I ve experienced the same.
To solve the issue: dowgrade the 8bitdo FW until 1.33.
Should works
How? the updater firmware only goes back to V3.00???? very frustrating
voy a volver a la versión anterior. una porquería es la nueva versión. asco
is there a way to go back to 7.1.1??? I will do it in a second
@erokx tenia grabado una imagen respaldo antes de actualizar
LostOldman last edited by
I am having the same issue, I updated this afternoon and now none of my controllers work. Is there any way to go back to 7.1.1?
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
@erokx
Hi
With 8bitdo widow's software it's possible to downgrade the firmware.
Try with v4.00.
Sorry about v1.33 from yesterday . I was confused with sn30 pro vs sn30 pro plus.
It was working for me
icntdrv last edited by
I ran into this problem earlier today. It seems I had originally paired the controller in Nintendo switch mode by waking it up with [start]+[Y]. I had to re-pair the controller in D-mode by deleting the controller from recalbox, wait for it to go to sleep, put recalbox in pairing mode, then wake it up in D-input mode by pressing [start]+[B] and immediately press the pair button at the top of the controller