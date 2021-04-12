Retroflag nespi 4 usb hard drive automount

Hi every one,

I got a nespi case 4. For the setup Recalbox is installed in the sd card with all roms. I was planning to use the hard disc to store movies and series to be played with kodi.

The problem is that the hard drive is not detected if it is not plug-in to usb after kodi launch. I tried with the case open and kodi launched if I unplug and plug the usb cable that connects the raspberry pi to the hard drive lector on the nespi case, the hard drive is detected. But if I reboot the disk is not detected until the usb is plugged and unplugged.

This is happening with ext4, ext3 and fat32 patitions

There's any way to get hard drive mounted during boot? I found that link but is broken https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Auto-mount-of-usb-in-place-of-share-partition-(EN)

Thanks!