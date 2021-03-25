PS4 Dualshock no reconnect after reboot Pi4

Knock knock, its me, with the next controller-related topic.

In short, the BT-Controller is not connecting after rebooting the Pi4 4GB. Version of recalbox is 7.1.1. It is flashed on a SD-Card with 32GB. Image is distributed and flash by Raspberry Pi Imager. The sticker of the Controller I bought is showing CUH-ZCT2E as model-number. I´m quiet sure it not an original one.

Here some info about the paired and actual connected controller given by bluetoothcli:

[Wireless Controller]# info 2D:92:30:00:96:C9

Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 (public)

Name: Wireless Controller

Alias: Wireless Controller

Class: 0x00002508

Icon: input-gaming

Paired: yes

Trusted: no

Blocked: no

Connected: yes

LegacyPairing: no

UUID: Human Interface Device... (00001124-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb)

UUID: PnP Information (00001200-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb)

Modalias: usb:v054Cp05C4d0100

I´m able to force the issue without reboot by turning the BT off and on again by cli command power off/on

When I try to connect then, the output looks like this:

[Wireless Controller]# power off

[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Discoverable: no

[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 ServicesResolved: no

[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 Connected: no

Changing power off succeeded

[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Powered: no

[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Discovering: no

[bluetooth]# power on

Changing power on succeeded

[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Powered: yes

[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 Connected: yes

[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 Connected: no

First it tells Connected: yes (Controller keeps blinking)

maybe 3 seconds later => no

I have testet all options in the recalbox.conf for PS3 controller ( bluez 5 / official / shanwan )

Am I doing something wrong?

The post above is closed with the info the issue is fixed with version 7.0.1

