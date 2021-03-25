PS4 Dualshock no reconnect after reboot Pi4
svartbart
Knock knock, its me, with the next controller-related topic.
Sorry but I have no luck so far.
My problem is described like this post from December.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21901/ps4-controller-not-automatic-pairing-after-boot/4?_=1616701963065
In short, the BT-Controller is not connecting after rebooting the Pi4 4GB. Version of recalbox is 7.1.1. It is flashed on a SD-Card with 32GB. Image is distributed and flash by Raspberry Pi Imager. The sticker of the Controller I bought is showing CUH-ZCT2E as model-number. I´m quiet sure it not an original one.
Here some info about the paired and actual connected controller given by bluetoothcli:
[Wireless Controller]# info 2D:92:30:00:96:C9
Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 (public)
Name: Wireless Controller
Alias: Wireless Controller
Class: 0x00002508
Icon: input-gaming
Paired: yes
Trusted: no
Blocked: no
Connected: yes
LegacyPairing: no
UUID: Human Interface Device... (00001124-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb)
UUID: PnP Information (00001200-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb)
Modalias: usb:v054Cp05C4d0100
I´m able to force the issue without reboot by turning the BT off and on again by cli command power off/on
When I try to connect then, the output looks like this:
[Wireless Controller]# power off
[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Discoverable: no
[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 ServicesResolved: no
[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 Connected: no
Changing power off succeeded
[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Powered: no
[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Discovering: no
[bluetooth]# power on
Changing power on succeeded
[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:FF:08:35 Powered: yes
[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 Connected: yes
[CHG] Device 2D:92:30:00:96:C9 Connected: no
First it tells Connected: yes (Controller keeps blinking)
maybe 3 seconds later => no
I have testet all options in the recalbox.conf for PS3 controller ( bluez 5 / official / shanwan )
Am I doing something wrong?
The post above is closed with the info the issue is fixed with version 7.0.1
Thanks in advance
Svart
If it could be caused by BlueZ, is it possible tu update the version manualy to 5.56?