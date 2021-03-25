Sound HDMI X86_64
-
MyLive last edited by
X86_64: 6.1 Audio - HDMI geht
7.1.1 Audio HDMI geht nicht mehr / nicht mehr auswählbar
Gleiches Problem wie hier:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22439/hdmi-audio-not-working-recalbox-x86-optiplex-390
Keine Änderung klappt ... hat jemand noch eine Idee ?
Gibt es irgendwo die Möglichkeit das letzte Development Image zu laden ?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
Keine Änderung klappt ... hat jemand noch eine Idee ?
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22614/no-sound-over-hdmi
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21453/recalbox-7-plus-de-son-en-hdmi-pc64/46
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22796/after-4-reboots-not-audio-working/7
Gibt es irgendwo die Möglichkeit das letzte Development Image zu laden ?
Nicht.