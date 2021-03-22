Strange screen behavior, signal lost
Hi guys, i have a screen problem :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm3zm6Kvjhk
at 5 or 10 seconds, this is happend.
my hardware :
Raspberry PI3
Memory Card 64 GB
Software
Recalbox 7.11
I change some points, in config.txt :
- hdmi_safe=1
- hdmi_group=1
- hdmi_mode=20
- config_hdmi_boost=11
- hdmi_force_hotplug=1
- sdtv_mode=3
i see this in :
https://www.raspberrypi.org/documentation/configuration/config-txt/video.md
in recalbox.config :
- system.es.videomode=CEA 31 HDMI
- global.videomode=CEA 31 HDMI
but here, i am using 20/16/5 but i am not have sucess.
Do you have any ideas ?
Sorry, my english is very bad, i know.
My TV is a Sansung full HD un46d5500.
1920 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz.
I change :
- hdmi cable.
- raspberry power supply.
- install a new recalbox.
But the problem persist.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@caobianco I recommend that you redo the installation of Recalbox, and, via SSH run the tvservice command, as it says at the end of the tutorial:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-guide-on-video-configuration
You may prefer the tutorial in Portuguese:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/portugues/tutoriais/video/configuracao-de-exibicao/guia-completo-de-configuracao-de-video
Realize that normally you only need to modify the lines:
hdmi_group= hdmi_mode=
And, these must be filled in with the values that your monitor supports (or, you will have problems). The values you are currently setting in the config.txt file and in the recalbox.conf are different, and none of them appear to be the correct one.
In the recalbox.conf file, it will probably work best with the video mode settings set to
default.
@Zing said in Strange screen behavior, signal lost:
Realize that normally you only need to modify the lines:
Man, thanks for your response.
Well, i run a new setup, from zero
And, the signal only appears in my VGA monitor
In this monitor, the problem never happens...
Now i change the config.txt value to :
hdmi_group=1
hdmi_mode=5
@caobianco said in Strange screen behavior, signal lost:
Now i change the config.txt value to :
in tvservice, the return is :
tvservice -m CEA
(prefer) mode 5
(native) mode 16
so, i change the value in config.txt to :
hdmi_group=1
hdmi_mode=16
and i change recalbox.conf to
global.videomode=CEA 16 HDMI
The problem stil in there.
Do you have any ideas ?