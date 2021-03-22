Strange screen behavior, signal lost

@caobianco I recommend that you redo the installation of Recalbox, and, via SSH run the tvservice command, as it says at the end of the tutorial:

You may prefer the tutorial in Portuguese:

Realize that normally you only need to modify the lines:

hdmi_group= hdmi_mode=

And, these must be filled in with the values that your monitor supports (or, you will have problems). The values you are currently setting in the config.txt file and in the recalbox.conf are different, and none of them appear to be the correct one.