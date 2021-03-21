SNES Controller on Raspberry
kikone23 last edited by
Hello friends,
i want to use my USB SNES controller on my Raspberry 3 with recalbox 7.1.1. but it seems like that i have to reconfigure it after every reboot.
is there a config file where i can save my settings for my controller and the 3 other snes controller?
thanks
Kikone23
Zing Global moderator Translator
@kikone23 Try to map the controls on the Emulationstation, define which control will be player 1, 2, 3, 4, and restart the Rpi and test.
Only the configuration of controls is not saved?
See if this helps:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads