NES Rom running too fast
kikone23 last edited by
Hello, i tried different roms from Super Mario on the NES on my recalbox system with version 7.1.1 and the clock is running too fast ... i really have to run if i dont want to die cause the time is over lol
i tried roms from europe and japan ... are there any settings that i should consider as well? anyone here that has the same issue?
thank you alot.
Kikone23
Zing Global moderator Translator
@kikone23 Strange, I didn't see any reports from another user ...
Have you tested with another emulator / core?
@kikone23 I believe the counter is made to run faster than seconds, and they programmed that to give that sense of hurry. But if you can't beat the levels because it is really too fast, than that's not normal. Watch some videos and compare.
kikone23 last edited by
https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=62562
Well, I already found this in the web. Indeed I had a version from JP. And now I replaced it with a european version. But still same issue.
Regards,
Christian