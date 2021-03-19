PSX games always freezes on GPi case

Hello,

I write because I don't know what to do to make it work... I've tried a lot of games on the GPi case using the latest version of recalbox (7.1.1). Every time the game starts I get the same errors of this thread:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19155/gpi-case-psx-crash/2

The entire SO is freezed and I have to disconnect the power to shutdown the RPi.

I've searched and in some posts talks about the bios, but I've checked all files hash and is correct (also the bios report of recalbox is green):

# md5sum scph* dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d scph1001.bin 6e3735ff4c7dc899ee98981385f6f3d0 scph101.bin 8dd7d5296a650fac7319bce665a6a53c scph5500.bin 490f666e1afb15b7362b406ed1cea246 scph5501.bin 32736f17079d0b2b7024407c39bd3050 scph5502.bin 1e68c231d0896b7eadcad1d7d8e76129 scph7001.bin

Testing the Supreme GPI V2 I've seen that the pcsx rearmed emulator built in that image works better than I've expected from a RPi Zero, emulating some games that I've tested at full speed. I've tried to copy the binary file and games has started to boot in recalbox, but buttons are not working (surely any integration).

Is there any way to fix this problem?, because the libretro is slow and is impossible to play.

Thanks!