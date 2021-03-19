PSX games always freezes on GPi case

  1. Home
  • Danixu86

    Hello,

    I write because I don't know what to do to make it work... I've tried a lot of games on the GPi case using the latest version of recalbox (7.1.1). Every time the game starts I get the same errors of this thread:
    https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19155/gpi-case-psx-crash/2

    The entire SO is freezed and I have to disconnect the power to shutdown the RPi.

    I've searched and in some posts talks about the bios, but I've checked all files hash and is correct (also the bios report of recalbox is green):

    # md5sum scph*
dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d  scph1001.bin
6e3735ff4c7dc899ee98981385f6f3d0  scph101.bin
8dd7d5296a650fac7319bce665a6a53c  scph5500.bin
490f666e1afb15b7362b406ed1cea246  scph5501.bin
32736f17079d0b2b7024407c39bd3050  scph5502.bin
1e68c231d0896b7eadcad1d7d8e76129  scph7001.bin

    Testing the Supreme GPI V2 I've seen that the pcsx rearmed emulator built in that image works better than I've expected from a RPi Zero, emulating some games that I've tested at full speed. I've tried to copy the binary file and games has started to boot in recalbox, but buttons are not working (surely any integration).

    Is there any way to fix this problem?, because the libretro is slow and is impossible to play.

    Thanks!

