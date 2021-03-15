[ Recalbox 7.0+] overlays

Hi all,

In addition to the themes I've created for ARRM ( https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/soft-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager/168 downwards), I've been working on a few "old / retro look" bezels in Photoshop.

I mean, if I'm playing an old Atari 2600 game, or a ZX Spectrum game etc, a "period looking" bezel would be perfect, and that's been my aim.

I've uploaded a few pics of my work in progress so far, and once Im happy with them in Photoshop, I will work out the config files for each.

There are a few more, but, you get the point.

All will be available to anyone who wants them