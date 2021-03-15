[ Recalbox 7.0+] overlays

  1. Home
  • RustyMG

    Hi all,
    In addition to the themes I've created for ARRM ( https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/soft-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager/168 downwards), I've been working on a few "old / retro look" bezels in Photoshop.
    I mean, if I'm playing an old Atari 2600 game, or a ZX Spectrum game etc, a "period looking" bezel would be perfect, and that's been my aim.

    I've uploaded a few pics of my work in progress so far, and once Im happy with them in Photoshop, I will work out the config files for each.

    Old Sony tv final.png

    ezgif tv final alt.png

    kultiger final.png

    monitor7 final.png

    Old tv 02 FINAL.png

    Old tv 04 final.png

    Old tv 05 FINAL.png

    portable final.png

    portable tv 2 final.png

    RGB Monitor final.png

    14PT final.png

    17_D final.png

    There are a few more, but, you get the point.
    All will be available to anyone who wants them 😊 👍

recalbox 3219 overlays 73 7.0] 15
