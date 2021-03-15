ScummVM doesn't start games

Hello everyone!

Because I didn't get an answer in the german part of this forum, I'll try it again in the international part...

I own an Odroid Go Super and have installed "Recalbox 7.1.1 Reloaded". Unfortunaltely I'm not able, to start any ScummVM game. I have installed everything like described in the Recalbox wiki, my folder structure looks like in the image below:



The scraper has found all games and downloaded the images. But regardless, which game I try to start (also the preinstalled games, that came with the Recalbox-image, don't start), I get the following message:



(sorry, I have only a picture with german text).

What am I doing wrong? The game files, I have copied to the SD-card, are working in ScummVM on android and also on the PC. All are original files, copied from an original game CD.

Is somebody able, to help me?

Thank You!

Kind regards,

Helge