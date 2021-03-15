  1. Home
  5. ScummVM doesn't start games

  • Helge

    Hello everyone!
    Because I didn't get an answer in the german part of this forum, I'll try it again in the international part...
    I own an Odroid Go Super and have installed "Recalbox 7.1.1 Reloaded". Unfortunaltely I'm not able, to start any ScummVM game. I have installed everything like described in the Recalbox wiki, my folder structure looks like in the image below:
    folder structure
    The scraper has found all games and downloaded the images. But regardless, which game I try to start (also the preinstalled games, that came with the Recalbox-image, don't start), I get the following message:
    error message
    (sorry, I have only a picture with german text).
    What am I doing wrong? The game files, I have copied to the SD-card, are working in ScummVM on android and also on the PC. All are original files, copied from an original game CD.
    Is somebody able, to help me?
    Thank You!
    Kind regards,
    Helge

  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @Helge Apparently it is a known bug:
    https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1560

  • Helge

    @Zing Thank You for heading me into this. So I need to wait for the next release, where this bug is hopefully fixed. 🙂

