Audio Output via Jack problem
I had recalbox 7.0.1 on my pc. I got a notification for new update, I noticed that my sound stopped working since the update. The only output option I have is the audio jack.
I need help fixing it urgently. thank you
@Zing I have been there before. It doesn't help. Thanks
@Zing it works! Thanks for the help. You are awesome
@legennd48 well it worked for a while until I restarted the system, then it stopped working, I had to do this over and over. Is there a way to make it permanent?
@legennd48 I'm not sure because I never had this problem, but, try to change it in the recalbox.conf file:
# ------------ C - Audio ------------ # ## Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack) audio.device=auto
Change it:
audio.device=auto
For:
audio.device=jack