Recalbox pc not working with hdmi

I have a little super old hp pc that has recal box and works via a USB storage device. I dont have a raspberry pie or retropie, etc. Little just this hp laptop and a USB with recalbox. It works great. But it go to plug it in to my TV via HDMI so I can play all my retro games on a big screen and I dont get any audio or visual. I'm new to this and I dont know coding at all. I've looked up tones of times on here hdmi issues and I'm always seeing things about rasp.pie config. With coding to force admi output. I dont have a pie though and I don't know coding. The PC is windows 10, but when my recalbox USB is plugged in I'm pretty sure the op. System is Linux.

Before boot up I'm met with a gnu grub version 2.04 (whatever that means) with 2 options:

-recalbox.

-recalbox(verbose).

Under those have 3 weird txts idk but I'm not able to get that weird screen with all the recalbox properties and coding text that I can config probably because I don't run with a pie. Pls help. I want to.play on my TV via hdmi.