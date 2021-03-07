SN30PRO (Trouble start-up connecting)
Hi Gents,
So im running a Pi4, 7.1.1-Reloaded, 2 x 8bitdo SN30 Pro.
First problem was my pi could see the controllers but no connection. Tried lot of things and the one that worked was bluetoothctl command. Now I did that to both of my controllers, and they can work but they wont reconnect when just turning the system back on. Im forced to just type these commands in for it to work.
[bluetooth]# agent on
Agent is already registered
[bluetooth]# default-agent
Default agent request successful
[bluetooth]# power on
Changing power on succeeded
[CHG] Controller B8:27:EB:E3:E4:D5 Powered: yes
[CHG] Device E4:17:D8:C7:0D:6E Connected: yes
[8Bitdo SN30 Pro]# exit
Then both of my controls will connect without having to do anything else, but is there any way I can make that command auto run on reboot or start up so I'm not SSH every time I turn this on?
Zing
@Craken Have you updated your joystick firmware? Maybe it is that.
See if these links help you:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/8bitdo-on-recalbox
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuration-test/manually-connect-a-bluetooth-control
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22751/sn30pro-impossible-à-reconnecter-depuis-la-version-7-1-1
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21750/recalbox-7-bugs-sur-manettes-sn30-sn30-pro
I have updated my firmware for the controllers using the 8bitdo app. The problem is still there I'm forced to turn on power on command for the controllers to even connect. Just rebooted and shut down again and reinstalled everything still having the same issue. Is there somewhere I can activate this command in a script so it just does it when the system turns on?
Zing
@Craken If you know how to create a script you can:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/modification/ajouter-votre-propre-script-au-demarrage
Otherwise, I recommend that you read the links I sent in the previous post, you are not the only one that uses this joystick model, and I don't see other users reporting this type of problem, so I don't think a script is necessary.
As I don't have this joystick model, I can't test it, so what I can suggest is what has already been done by other users.