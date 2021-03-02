Recalbox on ODROID-Go Super

First of all, Thank You to the DEV Team for making it available to the OGS! Installation was a breeze (as usual). I'm working on a YT video for this device (I recently made one for the Pi 4 here: https://youtu.be/RfXS4HMuMDo ). I've noticed a few issues and I was hoping to get some feedback or possible solutions:

PSX - The BIOS files all appear correct (green check marks), however many of my PS1 games won't load (but do on a Pi 4). The few that do run have audio issues and sluggishness. I don't see any optimizations that can be made, turned off smoothing, etc. Anyone else noticing this? Since Dreamcast can play well, I wouldn't have expected PS1 to have issues.

N64 - On this system, using MUPEN64Plus (Default) emulator, many on screen artifacts don't show up making it unplayable (Example: Mario Kart 64 just shows the flag and nothing else once started). However, if I set it for LibRetro Mupen64Plus_Next the screen will render, but will be extremely sluggish and poor audio as well.

It would be great if there was an update to address these two issues or if there is another solution please let me know. I would imagine if Dreamcast can play decently, pretty sure the above issues could be resolved.

Thank you again and looking forward to hearing back!