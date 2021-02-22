Script for auto-switching between gpio LCD and HDMI doesn't work.

Hi. I'm want to auto-switch between a gpio LCD and HDMI-Out on a Raspberry Pi 3.

I found this guide that I'm trying to follow: https://www.reddit.com/r/raspberry_pi/comments/6lq09q/autoswitch_between_lcd_and_hdmiout/

So I made two different config files, config_lcd.txt and config_hdmi.txt

And now I'm trying to run this script in "/recalbox/share/system/custom.sh", but it doesn't work correctly.

It just says: "device_name=RTK-32V3H-H6A" when I have the both the LCD and HDMI connected. But it never reboots and change the output to the HDMI.

What have I done wrong?