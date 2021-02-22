  1. Home
Script for auto-switching between gpio LCD and HDMI doesn't work.

  • greger

    Hi. I'm want to auto-switch between a gpio LCD and HDMI-Out on a Raspberry Pi 3.
    I found this guide that I'm trying to follow: https://www.reddit.com/r/raspberry_pi/comments/6lq09q/autoswitch_between_lcd_and_hdmiout/

    So I made two different config files, config_lcd.txt and config_hdmi.txt
    And now I'm trying to run this script in "/recalbox/share/system/custom.sh", but it doesn't work correctly.
    It just says: "device_name=RTK-32V3H-H6A" when I have the both the LCD and HDMI connected. But it never reboots and change the output to the HDMI.

    What have I done wrong?

    #!/bin/bash

#HDMI connection?
rm -f hdmi.name
tvservice -n 2>hdmi.name
HDMI_NAME=$(cat hdmi.name)
#echo $HDMI_NAME
if [ "$HDMI_NAME" == "[E] No device present" ]; then
	LCD_ON=$(grep "hdmi_drive=2" /boot/config.txt)
#	echo $LCD_ON
#	echo "LCD On"
	if [ "$LCD_ON" == "hdmi_drive=2" ]; then
#		echo "reboot to LCD"
		sudo rm -f /boot/config.txt
		sudo cp /boot/config_lcd.txt /boot/config.txt
		sudo reboot -n
	fi
else
	HDMI_ON=$(grep "lcd_rotate=2" /boot/config.txt)
#	echo $HDMI_ON
#	echo "HDMI ON"
	if [ "$HDMI_ON" == "lcd_rotate=2" ]; then
#		echo "reboot to HDMI"
		sudo rm -f /boot/config.txt
		sudo cp /boot/config_hdmi.txt /boot/config.txt
		sudo reboot -n
	fi
fi
  • Zing
    @greger

    What have I done wrong?

    You are using a tutorial from 3 years ago that claims it only worked on Raspbian / RetroPie, at no time does the tutorial say it is compatible with Recalbox.

    I'm not a developer, and I can't tell if the script is compatible or not, I can't test it, nor do I have enough technical knowledge to help you with that.

    Maybe this will help you:
    https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/modification/ajouter-votre-propre-script-au-demarrage

