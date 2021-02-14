Release date RB 7.2 or 7.1.2?
Hi all,
just out of pure interest, does someone know when approximately RB 7.2 or 7.1.2 is being released?
On gitlab I see milestone progress for
7.2: 51%
7.1.2: 18%
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/milestones
Thanks & Cheers,
fredisback81
Zing Global moderator Translator
@fredisback81 The Team does not give a release date until the next version is not sufficiently tested, the developers are concerned with making the system as stable and functional as possible, it will be released when it meets all the stability and functionality criteria desired by the developers, whatever version.
Please don't be asking for release dates.
The official release date is well known → When it is ready!!
Scavy Global moderator
For sure it will be a 7.2 (New features) version not a 7.1.2 (only bug fixes)
Ok guys, didn't want to stress it, sorry just was a bit curious.
That is the right answer, it's ready when it is done and stable.
Cheers,
fredisback81