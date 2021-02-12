  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Sound crackling in menu and games since Recalbox 7

Sound crackling in menu and games since Recalbox 7

recalbox 3191 sound 111 since 10 crackling 2
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

323
Online

81.8k
Users

22.4k
Topics

162.3k
Posts