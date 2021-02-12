Sound crackling in menu and games since Recalbox 7
I often have crackling, stuttering sound since the Recalbox 7 update (still in 7.1.1). It happens in the menu as well as in games (especially with compelx music like psx games with CD tracks).
The problem occurs on Pi 3 and also on the Pi4. They're both connected to the TV via HDMI.
Any ideas?
@Ghoulflier Can you test whether this happens in a clean, unmodified installation of the latest official version?
Can you test with another HDMI cable?
There are several versions of HDMI cables (1.1, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4, 2, 2.1), do you know which one you are using?
Can you test it on another TV?
Maybe this will help you:
https://forums.libretro.com/t/bad-cracking-stuttering-sound-in-ra-with-any-system-or-game-with-vsync/15886