Shares drive on Windows unreliable and random

Hi all,

The wonderful precious + random world of Linux strikes again...

I have a 128 GB SD card and Raspberry Pi installer. Installing 7.1.1-Reloaded onto a Pi 3b+.

So, I do the following for the first half of today, which had no problem in my being able to access a Shares drive when plug the sd card into a card reader on windows:

Open Disk management. Delete all volumes on SD card Install recalbox via Pi Manager Insert SD card into pi - start and wait (takes a while) Switch off. Remove card. Put into PC card reader

I must have done this 6 times this morning (I'm troubleshooting another bug I've found, which I won't cover here - but requires a fresh install to isolate the problem)

However, about 2 hours ago, it just randomly stopped working! I do exactly the same steps, but the drive that used to be the "share" drive, now just shows as blank and if I try to open it, I get the error: "you need to format the disk" To repeat: exactly the same!!!!

Whilst I do love what Pi + linux can do, man, it's brittle and fickle..... (I'll await the rtfm boys baulking back...)

Any ideas? How frustrating