Creating Pack Collections in Recalbox 6.0 (different systems)
I have tried to create a pack collection, for example, of Zelda from different platforms such as PSX, SNES, NES and GBA. However, it has only been possible to use one emulator at a time. Does anybody know how to solve this?
<system> <fullname>The Legend of Zelda</fullname> <name>gba</name> <!-- the name has determined --> <path>/recalbox/share/roms/zelda</path> <extension>.z64 .Z64 .n64 .N64 .v64 .V64 .zip .ZIP .7z .7Z .chd .CHD .pbp .PBP .lst .LST .fba .FBA .bin .BIN .dat .DAT .cue .CUE .img .IMG .mdf .MDF .toc .TOC .cbn .CBN .m3u .M3U .ccd .CCD .chd .CHD .iso .ISO .gen .GEN .md .MD .sg .SG .smd .SMD .gba .GBA</extension> <command>python /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/emulatorlauncher.pyc %CONTROLLERSCONFIG% -system %SYSTEM% -rom %ROM% -emulator %EMULATOR% -core %CORE% -ratio %RATIO% %NETPLAY%</command> <platform>gba</platform> <theme>zelda</theme> <emulators> <emulator name="libretro"> <cores> <core>pcsx_rearmed</core> <core>gw</core> <core>mgba</core> <core>gambatte</core> <core>tgbdual</core> <core>sameboy</core> <core>gpsp</core> <core>meteor</core> [...]
@felipeadms The Forum does not support outdated images, update to the latest official version and see this link:
@Zing I mentioned version 6.0 but this "problem" also happens in the current version
@felipeadms It's not a problem, and I'm sorry, but there's no point in mentioning version 6.0 in the title if you're using version 7, and, as I said, you won't have support for outdated versions.
I think this topic explains it better:
