Good morning forum!

I'm trying to customize the Recalbox interface by arranging the order in which the systems appear in the main menu. For this I am editing the file "es_systems.cfg" located in the path /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/

The file will have a string of values configuration since it does not work to copy and paste the systems in the order that I want them to appear

How should I do it?

Thank you!!!