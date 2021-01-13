Order in which the systems appear in the main menu
MichaelK
Good morning forum!
I'm trying to customize the Recalbox interface by arranging the order in which the systems appear in the main menu. For this I am editing the file "es_systems.cfg" located in the path /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/
The file will have a string of values configuration since it does not work to copy and paste the systems in the order that I want them to appear
How should I do it?
Thank you!!!
Zing
@MichaelK See this tutorial:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/personnalisation-du-frontend/changer-lordre-des-consoles-dans-emulationstation
If you prefer, I know that ARRM besides scraping games, has an option to change the order of the consoles:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager/87