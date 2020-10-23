Change order of system 'Ports' not working (rest is working ok)

I've changed the order of systems in es_systems.cfg located at share/system/.emulationstation and all systems are ordered like I wanted however the order of 'Ports' does not seem to change at all.

No matter what I do, it always shows up between Sega Megadrive and Sega 32X even though nothing can be found in es_systems.cfg between these systems.

I can't see any fullname or platform called ports in es_systems.cfg either, all ports are still listed individually.

Is there a way to sort the 'ports' system ? What fullname and platform should I add ?

<?xml version="1.0"?>

<systemList>

<system>

<fullname>Favorites</fullname>

</system>

<system>

<fullname>Sega Master System / Mark III</fullname>

<platform>mastersystem</platform>

</system>

<system>

<fullname>Sega Megadrive</fullname>

<platform>megadrive</platform>

</system>

<system>

<fullname>Sega 32X</fullname>

<platform>sega32x</platform>

</system>