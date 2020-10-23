Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Change order of system 'Ports' not working (rest is working ok)
hitmaker last edited by
I've changed the order of systems in es_systems.cfg located at share/system/.emulationstation and all systems are ordered like I wanted however the order of 'Ports' does not seem to change at all.
No matter what I do, it always shows up between Sega Megadrive and Sega 32X even though nothing can be found in es_systems.cfg between these systems.
I can't see any fullname or platform called ports in es_systems.cfg either, all ports are still listed individually.
Is there a way to sort the 'ports' system ? What fullname and platform should I add ?
<?xml version="1.0"?>
<systemList>
<system>
<fullname>Favorites</fullname>
</system>
<system>
<fullname>Sega Master System / Mark III</fullname>
<platform>mastersystem</platform>
</system>
<system>
<fullname>Sega Megadrive</fullname>
<platform>megadrive</platform>
</system>
<system>
<fullname>Sega 32X</fullname>
<platform>sega32x</platform>
</system>