How to output Recalbox to LCD screen?

I've been trying for days to solve this problem. Recalbox won't output the video feed to my LCD screen. I've tried so many things and can't seem to find the solution. The screen also came with a driver CD.

The file on it is called "LCD-show.tar.gz" and a .txt file containing the link"http://www.landzo.cn/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=11755&highlight=3.5"

I don't know how to use this for Recalbox.

LCD screen and config.txt are listed below if needed. I'm still kinda new to Pi. Thanks to anyone who helps in advance

Screen:

Brand: Landzo

Resolution: 320x480

size: 3.5 inches

Config.txt:

#############################################################

#Boot loader configuration #

#This file can be modified to your needs #

#############################################################

#uncomment if you get no picture on HDMI for a default "safe" mode

#hdmi_safe=1

disable_overscan=1

#uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA)

#hdmi_group=1

#hdmi_mode=1

#Sound output. Set to 0 or comment for autodetect, 1 for DVI, 2 to force HDMI.

#hdmi_drive=2

config_hdmi_boost=0

#force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output

hdmi_force_hotplug=1

#uncomment for composite PAL

#sdtv_mode=2

#uncomment for lirc-rpi

#dtoverlay=lirc-rpi

#total amount of GPU memory

gpu_mem_512=256

gpu_mem_1024=448

###########################

#do not remove this line !

include recalbox-config.txt

#custom config

[all]

#NOOBS Auto-generated Settings:

hdmi_force_hotplug=1