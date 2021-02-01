Dreamcast/flycast Games freezes
Hi guys!
Im using Recalbox 7.1.1, Raspberry pi4 model B 4GB RAM (not overclocked) and i encountered these problems while playing dreamcast games;
Evolution world of sacred devices - freezes in 3rd ruins (the fire ruins) in 8th floor
NBA 2k2 - freezes when you try to shoot/pass the ball near the ring almost everytime
House of the Dead 2 - Freezes in random areas
Anyone knows if the problem is the core or bios? tnx
@NewKid To find out if the BIOS is the problem, just go to Recalbox's internal BIOS checker and check.
To find out if the problem is the core, do the test by changing the core and see if the problem persists.
It may be the ROM, do not disregard this possibility.
It has no direct relationship, but see if it helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22882/impossible-de-lancer-un-jeu-dreamcast-sur-pi4