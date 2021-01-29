Emulation Station starts fine using a Raspberry pi 4 with recalbox 7.1.1-Reloaded and my monitor but some games have a black screen with audio.

@Rocky-Hill Sorry, but without enough information, it is not possible to help you.

If you have the same problem as the topic you mentioned, follow all the instructions that are described there.

What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?

Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?

What games have this problem? Are they all from the same console?

Are your BIOS all correct? How did you check?