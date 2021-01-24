  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Community projects
  4. Old Smartphone in a retro console

Old Smartphone in a retro console

  • dormidon

    Hello everybody. I have a old smartphone and I want to install recalbox on it instead of android, if it is possibile. I'm thinking of connecting it to TV via micro usb/hdmi hub. I can connect the gamepad via Bluetooth and for install I can use keyboard and mouse via micro usb hub. If anyone knows how I can do it or knows a tutorial, please write to me. I want to do this because the phone's touch screen doesn't work anymore. Thanks.

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @dormidon It is not possible, it would be necessary for a developer to modify the entire system, add all the specific drivers for each Smartphone model, adapt each Recalbox feature according to each hardware.
    Think of it this way: not all versions of Android work on all Smartphones, precisely because manufacturers do not allocate a team of developers to do this, because it is a high cost, a lot of work, and a lot of time for that.
    Recalbox developers already have a lot of work for such a small team, there is no intention to do that.
    Compatible devices are those that can download Recalbox here:
    https://download.recalbox.com/

    1 dormidon 1 Reply
  • dormidon

    @Zing Thank you. I'll try to do something else with my old phones. 😊

    0
console 63 retro 35 old 23 smartphone 4
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

375
Online

81.5k
Users

22.3k
Topics

161.5k
Posts