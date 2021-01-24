n64.videomode doesn't work in recalbox.conf
jonrec last edited by
Hello.
I have a raspberry pi 400 with recalbox 7.1.1. I can't change the output resolution for the n64 and dreamcast emulators.
I have put the n64.videomode and dreamcast.videomode lines in recalbox.conf with various options, but the output is always 1080p.
If i put global.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI in recalbox.conf, then the output is 720p for the rest of emulators...but n64 and dreamcast are still at 1080p. What am I doing wrong?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@jonrec Make sure you delete the semicolon (;) at the beginning of the line, or else it doesn't really work.
jonrec last edited by
Thanks @Zing, but I i had deleted the semicolon and doesn' t work, and I have added the lines at the file bottom and nothing, always 1080p output.
I thought that the global.videomode option is for all emulators... then why doesn't work with n64 and dreamcast?
Pitch64 last edited by
global.videomode is... global, even in the menus which you select the game to play
Zing Global moderator Translator
I have added the lines at the file bottom
Did you add those lines?
But they already exist in recalbox.conf, there is even a note about what modes these emulators accept (they are standalone emulators, they don't have as many options as retroarch).
## N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution) ## So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI). ## If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki. ;n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one : # n64.videomode=default ## Dreamcast emulator ## Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution ## Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640*480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800*600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here ;dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI
If you edited the original lines, and added new lines, there is a duplicate of information, use the original lines only.
You should only add lines that do not yet exist.