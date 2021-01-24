n64.videomode doesn't work in recalbox.conf

  1. Home
  • jonrec

    Hello.
    I have a raspberry pi 400 with recalbox 7.1.1. I can't change the output resolution for the n64 and dreamcast emulators.
    I have put the n64.videomode and dreamcast.videomode lines in recalbox.conf with various options, but the output is always 1080p.
    If i put global.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI in recalbox.conf, then the output is 720p for the rest of emulators...but n64 and dreamcast are still at 1080p. What am I doing wrong?

  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @jonrec Make sure you delete the semicolon (;) at the beginning of the line, or else it doesn't really work.

  • jonrec

    Thanks @Zing, but I i had deleted the semicolon and doesn' t work, and I have added the lines at the file bottom and nothing, always 1080p output.
    I thought that the global.videomode option is for all emulators... then why doesn't work with n64 and dreamcast?

  • Pitch64

    global.videomode is... global, even in the menus which you select the game to play 🙂

  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @jonrec

    I have added the lines at the file bottom

    Did you add those lines?

    But they already exist in recalbox.conf, there is even a note about what modes these emulators accept (they are standalone emulators, they don't have as many options as retroarch).

    ## N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution)
## So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI).
## If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki.
;n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI
## If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one : 
# n64.videomode=default

## Dreamcast emulator
## Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution
## Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640*480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800*600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here
;dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI

    If you edited the original lines, and added new lines, there is a duplicate of information, use the original lines only.
    You should only add lines that do not yet exist.

