n64.videomode doesn't work in recalbox.conf

I have added the lines at the file bottom

Did you add those lines?

But they already exist in recalbox.conf, there is even a note about what modes these emulators accept (they are standalone emulators, they don't have as many options as retroarch).

## N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution) ## So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI). ## If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki. ;n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one : # n64.videomode=default ## Dreamcast emulator ## Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution ## Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640*480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800*600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here ;dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI

If you edited the original lines, and added new lines, there is a duplicate of information, use the original lines only.

You should only add lines that do not yet exist.