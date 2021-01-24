Recalbox menu
Hi,
I use RB 7.1.1 on a Raspberry Pi 4. As I understand things, I shall access a Recalbox menu using Select + X on a pad or F1 on keyboard. Unfortunately, nothing happens. What do I do wrong, please?
Regards
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Alien Sorry, I don't know which menu you intend to access, but I believe you are using the wrong shortcut.
- If it is the EmulationStation menu (before entering a game), just press START).
- If it is the Retroarch menu, you need to start a game that uses Retroarch (some SNES game for example), and press Hotkey + B (usually the Hotkey is SELECT, but not necessarily)
If it’s not one of those two menus, I don’t really know what menu it is, so maybe that helps you:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/during-the-game