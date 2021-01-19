Download ROMS from my Server with bash script - where to put it in?

Hey guys,

i would like to put a bash script into recalbox that should be executed on every startup.

Where excatly do i need to put it?

Things, that i've done so far:

mount -o remount,rw /

i've put my whole script into

/recalbox/share/system/custom.sh

However, when i run the script with

"bash /recalbox/share/system/custom.sh"

it works, but its not working automatically, when i start the Raspberry. Do i need to remount it every time or what seems to be the problem? Thanks!