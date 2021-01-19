Download ROMS from my Server with bash script - where to put it in?
Hey guys,
i would like to put a bash script into recalbox that should be executed on every startup.
Where excatly do i need to put it?
Things, that i've done so far:
mount -o remount,rw /
- i've put my whole script into
/recalbox/share/system/custom.sh
However, when i run the script with
"bash /recalbox/share/system/custom.sh"
it works, but its not working automatically, when i start the Raspberry. Do i need to remount it every time or what seems to be the problem? Thanks!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Pauschi Read this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/modification/ajouter-votre-propre-script-au-demarrage