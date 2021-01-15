Scraping multi-disk games
-
stigzler last edited by
Hi all. Having some problems when I scrape multi-disk games (e.g. for Amiga). I set them up in the roms folder as [GameName Folder]>rom (e.g. ChuckRock>Chuck Rock (Europe) (Disk 1).ipf & ChuckRock>Chuck Rock (Europe) (Disk 2).ipf ). When I scrape, firstly I get a folder on the games list (which I can live with, although it looks rubbish with the default theme due to dark grey text) and then repeated instances of the game metadata. In this eample, I get "Chuck Rock" with two entries (I get that it's one for each rom). The problem is that you can't tell which is disk 1 to launch without going into Edit Metadata to see the rom name. Is there any way to improve this?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@stigzler I recommend that you use some external software, such as Skraper or ARRM:
-
stigzler last edited by
Thanks Zing, but how specifically will that help this situation? What do these do that Recalbox doesn't?