Amiga, Cannot Exit Emulator With Hotkey+Start combo
Space81 last edited by
hi guys, in most emulators I can easily get out using the Hotkey + Start combo ( use gpio commands for my arcade cabinet ), for Amiberry this is not true, what am I doing wrong?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Space81 It's hard to say without information ...
What is your hardware?
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
Have you tried with another joystick?
Did you make any control customization settings?
Have you already mapped the joystick on the Emulationstation?
Have you ever tested in a clean installation?
-
Space81 last edited by Space81
@Zing
thanks for your time : my config is RPI 3b + with a fresh install of RB 7.1.1 downloaded from recalbox.com with arcade GPIO joystick. I don't have the chance to try another jostick, but reading the official documentation it seemed to work by default with HK + Start; I tried to attach a USB keyboard and I can only exit by pressing F12 and then using the mouse to click "quit" from the Amiga emulator.