Recalbox x64 Laptop to TV black screen

Hi everyone. I created a recalbox on an usb key to use it on my laptop, it's working like a charm.

But when I try to connect it on my TV through HDMI I see the logo menu on both screens but then I have a black screen on the tv and my laptop screen still displaying recalbox as usual.

Of course I made some research here.

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/configure-an-external-display-x86-x86_64

It seems that's easier to do this since the 7.0 update.

Anyway I don't have another computer, so to connect to the ssh thing I'm using my android phone using Mobile SSH app.

Then I go on recalbox conf in share/system and I write this :

Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr

;system.externalscreen.prefered=HDM1

Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080

;system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080

But nothing happens, the problem is still here, I have tried different resolution but nothing works.

Can someone help me ?