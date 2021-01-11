Recalbox x64 Laptop to TV black screen
Roxas84
Hi everyone. I created a recalbox on an usb key to use it on my laptop, it's working like a charm.
But when I try to connect it on my TV through HDMI I see the logo menu on both screens but then I have a black screen on the tv and my laptop screen still displaying recalbox as usual.
Of course I made some research here.
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/configure-an-external-display-x86-x86_64
It seems that's easier to do this since the 7.0 update.
Anyway I don't have another computer, so to connect to the ssh thing I'm using my android phone using Mobile SSH app.
Then I go on recalbox conf in share/system and I write this :
Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr
;system.externalscreen.prefered=HDM1
Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080
;system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1920x1080
But nothing happens, the problem is still here, I have tried different resolution but nothing works.
Can someone help me ?
Zing
@Roxas84 You need to remove the semicolon (;) from the beginning of the line, any line beginning with ; or # is not considered by the system.
Roxas84
@Zing I just did thx but still nothing...I also corrected the HDM1 into HDMI1
Zing
@Roxas84 I didn't realize it before, but the result of your xrandr says "HDMI1 disconnected", that is why it is not working.
The Problem can be:
- You didn't turn on your TV before testing the command
- the HDMI cable has a problem
- the cable is not connected correctly on one side (notebook or TV)
- the HDMI connector has a problem
Roxas84
@Zing The HDMI conector and cable have no problems, it works with my PC and PS4 and other TVs, I even tried another cable.
When I start recalbox I can see the splash screen on my TV then black screen. On the splash screen the TV show the source as HDMI1/DVI 1366x768 @60hz. I tried this resolution too with disabled/enabled forced 60hz, still nothing.
I have tried all the name output I see on xandr. I change the X into x when I write the resolution and I also tried to force the 60hz.
Still nothing.
Zing
@Roxas84 Does your notebook have an Nvidia video card?
I can't be sure, but, researching about it, I only see users who use Nvidia graphics cards reporting "HDMI1 disconnected" problems (on Linux, I didn't find a similar report here on the forum, but Recalbox is based on Linux, comparison), see:
- https://forums.developer.nvidia.com/t/hdmi-output-missing-in-xrandr-command-and-external-monitor-does-not-work/68011
- https://forums.gentoo.org/viewtopic-t-1090914-start-0.html
- https://unix.stackexchange.com/questions/81822/hdmi-not-detected-by-xrandr
- https://forum.manjaro.org/t/xrandr-says-hdmi-is-disconnected-for-external-monitor/28445
- https://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/slackware-14/xrandr-reports-hdmi1-being-disconnected-when-it's-connected-4175479547/
I can't tell you that any of these solutions work in Recalbox, probably not, but you can try it if you want.
I believe your problem is a type of driver incompatibility, and if that is the case, there is nothing you can do.
But, I'm not a developer, I can't say much, the most I can help is up to this point, I don't have enough technical knowledge to help you further.