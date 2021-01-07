BIOS for PSX

Hi,

I have been looking for a tutorial about BIOS files, where to put them and what BIOS is needed to run PSX1 games.

I know that most of the games work without BIOS file anyway it's recommended to have one - for compatibility functions and so on.

I have been able to find this thread: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/17732/where-do-i-put-the-psx-bios-file/4?_=1610057214896

and I followed the instructions from the video tutorial.

I placed SCPH1001.BIN file in /root/BIOS/ folder but it is not detecting it... can you tell why? Any game I ran I am getting message that BIOS file can't be found...

Best regards

OldGamesManiac