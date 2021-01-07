BIOS for PSX
jakubm82 last edited by
Hi,
I have been looking for a tutorial about BIOS files, where to put them and what BIOS is needed to run PSX1 games.
I know that most of the games work without BIOS file anyway it's recommended to have one - for compatibility functions and so on.
I have been able to find this thread: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/17732/where-do-i-put-the-psx-bios-file/4?_=1610057214896
and I followed the instructions from the video tutorial.
I placed SCPH1001.BIN file in /root/BIOS/ folder but it is not detecting it... can you tell why? Any game I ran I am getting message that BIOS file can't be found...
Best regards
OldGamesManiac
@jakubm82 I recommend you to just open the main menu and entrr the bios checking. There you'll get all the info you need. The name and the checksum must match.