N64 graphic issues in many games - Recalbox 7.1.1

Hi. I have an Odroid XU4 and recently I did a fresh install of recalbox 7.1.1, I noticed a lot of improvements but I found one drawback related to N64 emulation.

Using Mupen64plus with glide64mk2 on recalbox 6 most of my N64 games worked fine but on recalbox 7 with mupen64plus and glide64mk2 it doesn't show what seems to be a graphic layer. For example, on F-Zero X it doesn't show the hud (speed, track layout, etc). On duke nukem 64 it doesn't show the hud, the weapon and the in-game menus, and the same for other games. I take a photo for better understanding:

It seems a configuration issue but I don't know how to track this. I found another SD card that have recalbox 6 installed so I could compare mupen64plus.cfg files from both SD but they are basically the same with only minor changes.

Does anyone have any idea what could be wrong or have the same problem?