  5. RPI 3B+ Recalbox 6.5.1 Cannot pair bluetooth gamepad + WIFI is connected but status is "NOT CONNECTED"

  • medeis_jar

    Hi all, I have two issues

    1#

    I cannot pair blueatootk Gamepad v3 controller.

    When I use option to pair bluetooth controller it appears in the list but after starting pairing I get always "can't connect controller".

    I followed this instructions.

    And I can pair and connect with gamepad using both ways.

    But I am not sure what to do next, when gamepad is connected using alternative methods, I still cannot pair using emulator-station, and I cannot configure keys using UI.

    Shared documentation doesn't say what I should do next ?

    When I use retorpie this controller is working without any issues.

    2#
    I connected with WIFI using UI options, I see IP address and I see recalbox in my router connected devices list, but in UI status is "NOT CONNECTED" all the time.

    Why is this happening ?

    Thanks,
    Paweł

  • acris
    Staff
    Global moderator
    Team

    @medeis_jar
    recalbox no version 6.5.1

    the last version is recalbox 7.1.1
    https://download.recalbox.com/

