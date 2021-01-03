RPI 3B+ Recalbox 6.5.1 Cannot pair bluetooth gamepad + WIFI is connected but status is "NOT CONNECTED"

Hi all, I have two issues

1#

I cannot pair blueatootk Gamepad v3 controller.

When I use option to pair bluetooth controller it appears in the list but after starting pairing I get always "can't connect controller".

I followed this instructions.

And I can pair and connect with gamepad using both ways.

But I am not sure what to do next, when gamepad is connected using alternative methods, I still cannot pair using emulator-station, and I cannot configure keys using UI.

Shared documentation doesn't say what I should do next ?

When I use retorpie this controller is working without any issues.

2#

I connected with WIFI using UI options, I see IP address and I see recalbox in my router connected devices list, but in UI status is "NOT CONNECTED" all the time.

Why is this happening ?

Thanks,

Paweł