[Ps1] Chrono Cross is running slowly.

Hello everyone,

I have an issue with chrono cross on PS1. Upon entering a combat, the game slows down drastically for a few seconds, the sound becomes super laggy. After 3,4 seconds the game comes back to normal but it’s really anoying since it happens a lot during a game session.

I also have a few fps drop in cities,games became very laggy once I had 3 characters in my party. I checked videos of the game running on a real PS1 and those problems don’t appear.

Any option in retroarch I should turn on in order to solve the problem ?

(I have a Raspberry Pi 3B+)

Thanks a lot and Happy new year.