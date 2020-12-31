Mounting DOS games on Recalbox 7.1.1
-
Evening all and Happy New Year!!
I'm enjoying freshly installed Reloaded Recalbox V 7.1.1 so far, finding it very user friendly and slowly completing my arcade games collection plus Atari 800, Amiga 600/1200 Whdload, Amstrad, ZX, etc. but when it comes to PC/DOS It's a bit of pain because in order to launch a game Recalbox takes me to DOSBOX environment and there I have to mount a game every time I want to play. Is there a script where I can use without launching it from command prompt, like in a proper arcade mode?
I'm using Recalbox 7.1.1 running on RPI 3B, DOS on DOSBOX version is 5.0 I believe. Any help is appreciated
-
Hello
dosbox tutorial https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/emulators/computosaures/dosbox#which-version-of-dosbox-is-provided-by-recalbox
or wait update 7.2
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md
- Add new libretro core for DOS games (dosbox-pure available on rpi3/4, x86/x64 & Xu4.Goa)
-
RustyMG last edited by
Woohoo!
NeoGeoCD chd support in 7.2
Just need Saturn support added, so even the 10 or so games that run at a decent speed can be added
-
@acris thank you, that's wicked news but is update available now?
When I'm choosing UPDATES from a main menu I have CHECK UPDATES ON and UPDATE TYPE (STABLE or CUSTOM) and nothing else to choose like START UPDATE , am I missing something there? how do I start update?
-
RustyMG last edited by RustyMG
No no Im sure that link is simply a note if what will be in the next release (and what the beta testers will be working on just now).
Wasnt 7.2 also going to fix the missing N64 core that was accidentally missed from the Pi4 build?
-
@breakbob said in Mounting DOS games on Recalbox 7.1.1:
@acris thank you, that's wicked news but is update available now?
When I'm choosing UPDATES from a main menu I have CHECK UPDATES ON and UPDATE TYPE (STABLE or CUSTOM) and nothing else to choose like START UPDATE , am I missing something there? how do I start update?
UPDATE ONLY IN few weeks
-
@acris YES.Thank you and looking forward to it !
Happy New Year!