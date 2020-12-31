Controller configuration
I’ve recently done a fresh install of recalbox 7.1 and I’m attempting to use two GPIO controllers in an arcade cabinet build. I can configure both controllers in the main settings but which ever of the two controllers hits the start button first, that’s the only controller that gets recognized until I reconfigure the controllers. I have changed the config files already to enable GPIO and its set for 2 controllers. Looking for some assistance with this issue. Thanks in advance.