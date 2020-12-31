  1. Home
  5. ScummVM - RetroFlag GPi case - d-pad

  • rakeem

    I am running Recalbox 7.1.1-reloaded on the GPi Case and I am having issues getting the D-Pad to function as a mouse in ScummVM.

    There was a similar issue raised in December 2019 and the staff (@paradadf ) mentioned this would be fixed in an upcoming release (6.1.1 I believe).

    The d-pad works fine in the Recalbox UI and all other emulators.

    I have tried switching between the GPi d-pad between hat and direct input mode (select+up and select+left) and also followed suggestions here: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19555/scummvm-controls-in-gpi-case of using an updated version of http://controllersconfig.py/

    I tried the one @krnr linked to as well as the one @fleafunk linked to and I am not having any success. Has this issue been reintroduced in 7.1.1?

gpi 105 scummvm 82 d-pad 8 7.1.1-reloaded 3 gpi case 3
