Recalbox 7.1.1 Nintendo 64 settings
-
WSP77 last edited by
Hi, friends! Thanks in advance for all the good work! Recalbox is just amazing!
I'm with a problem in Nintendo 64 emulation (Recalbox 7.1.1 running on rapsberry pi 3 +), the games are always on full screen (16:9).
I would like to put settings on 3:4 with overlay, but I could not change the settings (overlay already installed, I just want to know how to put the resolution in 3:4, to fit the overlay).
Thanks!
-
airdream Theme moderator
Maybe your Tv can't handle 4/3 for 480.
My Pc monitor have same problem.