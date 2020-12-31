Recalbox 7.1.1 Nintendo 64 settings

  1. Home
  • WSP77

    Hi, friends! Thanks in advance for all the good work! Recalbox is just amazing!
    I'm with a problem in Nintendo 64 emulation (Recalbox 7.1.1 running on rapsberry pi 3 +), the games are always on full screen (16:9).
    I would like to put settings on 3:4 with overlay, but I could not change the settings (overlay already installed, I just want to know how to put the resolution in 3:4, to fit the overlay).
    Thanks!

  • airdream
    Theme moderator
    Themer

    Maybe your Tv can't handle 4/3 for 480.
    My Pc monitor have same problem.

