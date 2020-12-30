recalbox not work well with DPI LCD on 4B
I use a DPI LCD work well at 3B ， but when I use the latest recalbox on 4B
the DPI LCD just can display recalbox logo and stay on that picture
can not enter Emulator and can not start the game
the DPI LCD need some configuration at recalbox on 4B ??
DRAgon734235 last edited by DRAgon734235
other question
I find a problem， recalbox with HDMI LCD on 4B，
have a problem that the LCD can not rotate 90 degree .
have some method rotate the LCD on 4B ?
Zing Global moderator Translator
DPI LCD
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/lcd/connecting-your-recalbox-to-a-dvi-monitor
rotate the LCD
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads#screen-rotation
dtoverlay=dpi18 enable_dpi_lcd=1 display_default_lcd=1 #dpi_group=2 dpi_mode=87 dpi_output_format=0x7f216 hdmi_timings=480 0 10 16 59 800 0 15 113 15 0 0 0 60 0 52000000 6
this is my configuration at config.txt
stay at recalbox logo not caused by “hdmi_drive=2”
if I use HDMI LCD . the same image with HDMI configuration will work well